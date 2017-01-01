Pierre Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, with his wife Margaret and son Justin Trudeau in 1974 in Canada. Ron Bull/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Justin and his brother, Sacha Trudeau in 1979. Boris Spremo/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and son Justin, right, 6.5, and Sacha, left, 4.5, watch the parade during celebrations here of St. Jean Baptist Day, Vanleek Hill, Ontario, Canada. Prime Minister Trudeau was celebrating his 10th anniversary as the elected prime minister of Canada. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau kneels at St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, with his 8-year-old son Justin as they feed pigeons at the famous square. Prime Minister Trudeau was in Italy for a Group of Seven meeting. Massimo Sambucetti/AP Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Pierre E. Trudeau joins sons Justin, Sacha, and Michel in this photo for his 1980 Christmas card. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau with his ex-wife Margaret Kemper and their sons, Justin, right, and Sacha Trudeau, left, exit St. Viateur church in Montreal for a memorial service to Michel Trudeau, Nov. 20. Michel Trudeau, son of Pierre Trudeau, died in an avalanche that swept him into a lake in British Columbia last week. Reuters

Justin Trudeau and bride Sophie Gregoire share a kiss as Margaret Trudeau looks on as they leave the Sainte-Madeleine D'Outremont Church in Montreal, after their wedding ceremony, May 28, 2005. Bernard Weil/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Justin Trudeau cries has he kneels before the casket of his father, former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, after the reading of the eulogy during the state funeral for the former former head of government Oct. 3, 2000, in Montreal. Trudeau, who was considered to be one of Canada's most charismatic and dashing prime ministers, died of prostate cancer at age 80 in his home Sept. 28. Paul Chiasson/AFP/Getty Images

Justin Trudeau addresses thousands of students and teachers from the Catholic board who gathered in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Peace Garden in Toronto, Sept. 29, 2009. Tara Walton/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Federal Liberal Party leadership candidate Justin Trudeau, left, listens to other candidates during a debate in Vancouver, British Columbia, January 20, 2013. This is the first of five debates to be held across the country. Andy Clark/Reuters

Federal Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau works the crowd at the Toronto Pride parade in Toronto, June 28, 2015. Rick Madonik/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Canadian Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau arrives on stage in Montreal on Oct. 20, 2015, after winning the general elections. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Canada's new Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (bottom row center) poses with his cabinet after their swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Nov .4, 2015. Chris Wattie/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, greets Madeleine Jamkossian, right, and her father, Kevork Jamkossian, during their arrival at Pearson International airport, in Toronto, Dec. 11, 2015, after fleeing Syria. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP Photo

First Lady Sophie Trudeau of Canada, First Lady Michelle Obama, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and President Barack Obama pose at the North Portico of the White House, March 10, 2016, in Washington. Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

Prince Harry chats with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Invictus Games, May 2, 2016, in Toronto. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, left, visit neighborhoods devastated by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 13, 2016. Jason Franson/Pool/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears maple leaf-themed socks during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, July 1, 2016. Chris Wattie/Reuters

Prime Minister Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, oldest son Xavier James Trudeau and daugther Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau attend the 38th Annual Vancouver Pride Parade on July 31, 2016 in Vancouver, Canada. Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and their daughter Ella-Grace visit the a section of the Great Wall of China north of Beijing, China, Sept. 1, 2016. Thomas Peter/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang are presented with Montreal Canadiens NHL hockey jerseys in the team's locker room by former players Rejean Houle and Yvan Cournoyer in Montreal, Canada Sept. 23, 2016. Christinne Muschi/Reuters