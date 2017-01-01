Farewell Address President Barack Obama waves as he take the stage to speak during his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Jan. 10, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo

Inauguration Barack Obama takes the oath of office before Chief Justice John Roberts, not seen, as Michelle Obama holds the Lincoln Bible and daughters Sasha, right, and Malia watch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2009. Chuck Kennedy-Pool/AP

"At Last" President Barack Obama dances with his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama, as Beyonce sings "At Last" during the first Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Closing Guantanamo President Barack Obama caps his pen after he signed an executive order in the Oval Office, Jan. 22, 2009, to close the prison at Guantanamo Bay. He is applauded by Vice President Joe Biden, second from left, and retired military officers. His promise was harder to keep than he had imagined and though he was able to release over 175 people, 55 prisoners remain as of Jan. 6, 2016. Charles Dharapak/AP

Selling the Stimulus Plan President Barack Obama holds a town hall in Elkhart, Indiana, on Feb. 9, 2009, and answers questions on his $800 billion stimulus plan. Taking office shortly after the housing crisis and the government bank bailout, Obama chose Elkhart, a town where unemployment tripled, to pitch his plan. Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Royal Meeting President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during an audience at Buckingham Palace in central London, on April 1, 2009. The Obamas’ first meeting was noted for Michelle Obama’s touching the queen, which is considered a faux pas. Obama was the 12th U.S. president the queen has met since taking the throne. John Stillwell-Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Promised Puppy President Barack Obama walks alongside daughter Sasha as Malia walks the family's new 6-month-old Portuguese water dog Bo on the South Lawn of the White House on April 14, 2009. The president promised his daughters they could get a dog after the election and the puppy came as a gift from Sen. Ted Kennedy. The Obamas adopted a second dog, Sunny, in August of 2013. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Is my hair like yours? President Barack Obama bends over so that Jacob Philadelphia, the son of a then-White House staff member, can touch his head after asking if the president’s hair was the same as his, during a visit to the Oval Office on May 8, 2009. Pete Souza/The White House

Reaching out to the Muslim World Following a speech at Cairo University, President Barack Obama tours Egypt's Great Sphinx and the pyramids of Giza on June 4, 2009, outside of Cairo, Egypt. The president’s speech, aimed at improving U.S. relations with the Muslim world, expounded on the Israeli conflict and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

Beer Summit President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden have a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., second from left, and Cambridge, Mass., police Sgt. James Crowley in the Rose Garden of the White House, July 30, 2009. Obama tried to make peace after Crowley’s arrest of Gates at the scholar’s home and after Obama said the police had acted “stupidly.” Alex Brandon/AP

Nobel Peace Prize President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama watch the torch parade from the balcony of their hotel in Oslo, Norway, Dec. 10, 2009, in the evening after he received the Nobel Peace Prize. Susan Walsh/AP

Obamacare President Barack Obama is applauded after signing the Affordable Care Act into law in the East Room of the White House on March 23, 2010. Obama’s signature achievement has enrolled millions of Americans who were previously uninsured but Republicans have tried to repeal it from day one. Though the website suffered from technical glitches in the early days, an estimated 20 million Americans currently get their insurance through the ACA. Charles Dharapak/AP

Never-ending War President Obama arrives unannounced in Afghanistan, where he met with troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, March 28, 2010 – his first of four visits to the war zone. In order to fulfill his pledge to end the war, Obama ultimately decided on an escalate-then-exit strategy, hoping to get U.S. troops out before the end of his presidency. During his last year in office, Obama admitted he’d have to leave at least 8,400 American soldiers because the Afghan forces have failed to secure their own country. Jim Young/Reuters

Pivot to Asia President Barack Obama and China's President Hu Jintao walk the red carpet into the White House after a state arrival ceremony on Jan. 19, 2011. Obama aimed to improve and build closer ties to Asia, but was hampered by distractions in the Middle East, Chinese incursions in the South China Seas, the inability to contain North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and the failure to pass the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal (TPP). J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Osama bin Laden President Barack Obama, sitting next to Brigadier General Marshall B. “Brad” Webb, as he and other members of the National Security team, monitoring in real time, oversee the mission against Osama bin Laden, May 1, 2011. Pete Souza/The White House

Golfing with the GOP President Barack Obama and House Speaker John Boehner play the first hole of golf at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 18, 2011. An avid golfer, Obama plays whenever time allows, using the sport as a way to unwind, sometimes mixing business with pleasure. Obama pursued compromise with his ideological opponents, and he commenced secret talks with Boehner in the form of a “grand bargain” over the debt crisis that ultimately failed. Charles Dharapak/AP

POTUS Sings President Obama joins in singing “Sweet Home Chicago” during the "In Performance at the White House: Red, White and Blues" concert in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 21, 2012. Participants include, from left, Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, Jeff Beck, Derek Trucks, B.B. King and Gary Clark, Jr. Obama first broke out singing the opening line of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together” during a fundraiser at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City in 2012. Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

Contemplating History President Barack Obama sits on the famed Rosa Parks bus at the Henry Ford Museum following an event in Dearborn, Mich., April 18, 2012. In 1955 Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat for a white customer, fueling the Civil Rights movement. Pete Souza/The White House

Benghazi Attack President Barack Obama and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the Transfer of Remains Ceremony at Joint Base Andrews on Sept. 14, 2012, for the return of the bodies of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans who died during an attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Molly Riley-Pool/Getty Images

Superstorm Sandy President Barack Obama is greeted by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie upon arriving in Atlantic City, N.J., on Oct. 31, 2012, to visit areas hardest hit by Hurricane Sandy. Less than a year after the governor made harsh comments about Obama, he welcomed the president and federal aid after Superstorm Sandy devastated the New Jersey coast and praised Obama’s leadership during the crisis. Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Four More Years President Barack Obama celebrates on stage with his wife Michelle after delivering his victory speech in Chicago on Nov. 7, 2012. Obama won re-election to a second term, beating Republican Mitt Romney. Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Gun Violence President Barack Obama pauses during a speech at an interfaith vigil for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, at Newtown High School in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 16, 2012. Following the tragic incident in which 20 students and six adults were killed, Obama created a gun task force to provide recommendations on how to reduce gun violence in America. Despite all his efforts, two major pieces of legislation that came in the wake of the shooting failed to pass the Senate. Evan Vucci/AP

Honoring Mandela’s Legacy President Barack Obama peers out from former South African President Nelson Mandela's cell on Robben Island, South Africa, June 30, 2013. Obama returned several months later to speak at Mandela's funeral service, telling the crowd, "It took a man like Mandela to liberate not just the prisoner, but the jailer as well." Carolyn Kaster/AP

Controversial Swap President Barack Obama walks back to the Oval Office with the parents of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, Jani Bergdahl, left, and Bob Bergdahl, after making a statement regarding the release of Sgt. Bergdahl from captivity May 31, 2014. Berghdahl was released in a prisoner swap after being held by the Taliban for five years after deserting his base in Afghanistan. J.H. Owen-Pool/Getty Images

Dream Act President Barack Obama hugs Dreamer Astrid Silva before speaking to students and immigration advocates at Del Sol High School, in Las Vegas, Nov. 21, 2014. The president unveiled expansive executive actions on immigration to spare nearly 5 million people in the U.S. illegally from deportation, setting off a fierce fight with Republicans over the limits of presidential powers. Nick Oza/The Arizona Republic via AP

“Bloody Sunday” Singing "We Shall Overcome," President Barack Obama walks with Amelia Boynton Robinson, who was beaten during "Bloody Sunday," as they and others, including Rep. John Lewis, left of Obama, walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., for the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a landmark event of the civil rights movement, March 7, 2015. Many Americans hoped that race relations would improve under Obama’s presidency, but his term was marred by police shootings that sparked civil unrest and protests, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 being struck down by the Supreme Court. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Comedian-in-Chief The president’s "anger translator," Luther, as portrayed by comedian Keegan-Michael Key, gestures as President Barack Obama speaks at the annual White House Correspondents Association Gala, April 25, 2015, in Washington, D.C. Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

“Amazing Grace” President Barack Obama sings "Amazing Grace" during services honoring the life of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, June 26, 2015, in Charleston, S.C. Pinckney was one of the nine people killed in the shooting by a white supremacist who targeted the historically significant black Emanuel AME Church. David Goldman/AP

Marriage Equality The White House stands illuminated in rainbow colored light at dusk on June 26, 2015, to celebrate the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down gay marriage bans across the country. The Supreme Court's ruling that gay marriage is legal nationwide is a "victory for America," said President Obama. Drew Angerer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Iran Deal President Barack Obama, standing with Vice President Joe Biden, conducts a press conference in the East Room of the White House to announce the Iran Nuclear Deal, on July 14, 2015. Senate Democrats were able to successfully fend off Republican efforts to reject the deal. The opposition went so far as to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress. Netanyahu called it a “bad deal.” Obama called the vote “A victory for diplomacy, for American national security, and for the safety and security of the world.” Andrew Harnik - Pool/Getty Images

Hosting the Pope President Barack Obama and Pope Francis walk down the Colonnade on their way to the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 23, 2015. The historic visit was only the third time a pontiff has visited the White House – the last time was in 2008. Andrew Harnik/AP

Biden Declines President Barack Obama watches as Vice President Joe Biden turns to his wife Dr. Jill Biden after announcing that he will not run for the presidential nomination, Oct. 21, 2015, in the Rose Garden of the White House. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Republican Retort Speaker of the House Paul Ryan shares a laugh with Republican members of Congress after signing legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, Jan. 7, 2016, in Washington, D.C. President Obama vetoed the bill the following day. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

All Grown Up Malia and Sasha walk with their parents down the Great Hall in the White House as they attend their first state dinner in honor of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Mrs. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, March 10, 2016. The Obamas guarded their daughters privacy during the eight years they as they grew from girls to young women. Pete Souza/The White House

Normalizing Relations Cuban President Raul Castro lifts up the arm of President Barack Obama at the conclusion of their joint news conference at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, March 21, 2016. Obama restored diplomatic relations with Cuba and his visit was the first by a sitting president in nearly 90 years. Ramon Espinosa/AP

Healing Wounds with Japan President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, May 27, 2016. Obama was the first sitting president to visit the site of the world's first atomic bomb attack, bringing global attention both to survivors and to his unfulfilled vision of a world without nuclear weapons. Abe responded by visiting the memorial at Pearl Harbor several months later. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Pulse Nightclub Attack President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden place flowers during their visit to a memorial to the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting, June 16, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. During his address to the nation, Obama called the massacre, which was the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S., “an act of terror and an act of hate.” Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

I’m with Her President Barack Obama hugs Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, on stage during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 27, 2016. Obama delivered a rousing speech in support of Clinton, who made a surprise appearance and embraced the president. But it was his wife, Michelle, whose speech garnered the most attention and led to speculation about her political aspirations. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Echoes of the Cold War Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit in Hangzhou, China, Sept. 5, 2016. Relations between the two countries soured following Russia's annexation of Crimea and then hit a new low after U.S. intelligence agencies said Russian hackers attempted to influence the U.S. presidential election. Alexei Druzhinn/AFP/Getty Images