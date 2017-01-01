PHOTO: South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Capitol Hill, Washington, Jan. 18, 2017.
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Capitol Hill, Washington, Jan. 18, 2017.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
YOU JUST SAW:
PHOTO: South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Capitol Hill, Washington, Jan. 18, 2017.