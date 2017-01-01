New York, New York People march in lower Manhattan to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's new immigration policies, on Jan. 29, 2017, in New York City. Trump's executive order on immigration has created chaos and confusion among many Muslims as it temporarily bars citizens from seven largely Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Madison Gray, a Temple University student, holds up her sign during a protest against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen, on Jan. 29, 2017, at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. Corey Perrine/AP Photo

San Francisco, California Demonstrators on the second day of anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protests inside Terminal 4 at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, on Jan. 29, 2017. Kate Munsch/Reuters

Atlanta, Georgia Demonstrators hold signs at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that temporarily bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., on Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta. Branden Camp/AP Photo

Boston, Massachusetts People gather in Copley Square to protest the Muslim immigration ban enacted by President Trump, on Jan. 29, 2017, in Boston. On Saturday night two federal judges issued a temporary emergency order halting part of the ban. Darren McCollester/Getty Images

Boston, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joined thousands of people in Copley Square, Boston, to protest President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policy on Jan. 28, 2017. Rick Friedman/Polaris

Los Angeles, California Demonstrators march during a protest against the immigration ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump at Los Angeles International Airport, on Jan. 29, 2017. Protests took place at airports across the country. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Chicago, Illinois Volunteer lawyers set up camp in the international terminal at Chicago's O'Hare Airport to help immigrant travelers and their families after President Donald Trump issued an executive order which imposed a freeze on admitting refugees into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries, on Jan. 29, 2017, in Chicago. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Washington D.C. Demonstrators participate in a protest near the White House against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily barring all refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations from entry into the U.S., on Jan. 29, 2017. Demonstrators rallied in front of the White House on Sunday while demonstrations continued across more than 30 U.S. airports. Yin Bogu/Newscom

Miami, Florida Demonstrators stand together at the Miami International Airport against the executive order that President Donald Trump signed clamping down on refugee admissions and temporarily restricting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, on Jan. 29, 2017, in Miami. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Los Angeles, California Three-year-old Shayan Ara holds an American flag as protests against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries continue at Los Angeles International Airport, Jan. 29, 2017. President Donald Trump's immigration order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering opposition to the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts. Ryan Kang/AP Photo

Los Angeles, California Police officers block demonstrators from marching on the lower roadway during a protest against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, at Los Angeles International Airport, on Jan. 29, 2017. Ryan Kang/AP Photo

St. Louis, Missouri Demonstrators hold signs during a protest at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017, in St. Louis. People had gathered to protest the new immigration policies of President Donald Trump that banned entry to people from seven Muslim countries into the U.S. J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Polaris

Atlanta, Georgia People gather and hold signs during a protest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after new immigration policies enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump on Jan. 29, 2017. A Federal judge in New York issued an emergency stay for parts of Trump's executive order affecting US-bound travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Erik S. Lesser/EPA

New York, New York Demonstrators gather in Battery Park to march to the offices of Customs and Border Patrol in Manhattan to protest President Trump's executive order imposing controls on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, on Jan. 29, 2017, in New York City. Bryan R. Smith/Getty Images

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania A demonstrator holds up a cutout sign during a protest of President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen, on Jan. 29, 2017, at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. Corey Perrine/AP Photo