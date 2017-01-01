On his first day in office, President Donald Trump attends the National Prayer Services with first lady Melania Trump at the National Cathedral, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump signs his first executive order, ordering federal agencies "to seek the prompt repeal" of the Affordable Care Act, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump waves as he departs after speaking at the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Va., Jan. 21, 2017. Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks at the White House, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington. Spicer chastised journalists for their coverage of attendance at Donald Trump's inauguration. Alex Brandon/AP Photo

President Donald Trump speaks next to Vice President Mike Pence during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders reception in the Blue Room of the White House, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington. Trump mocked protesters who gathered for large demonstrations across the United States and the world on Saturday to signal discontent with his leadership, but later offered a more conciliatory tone, saying he recognized such marches as a "hallmark of our democracy." Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump congratulates chief White House strategist Stephen Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

National Trade Council adviser Peter Navarro, right, and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, center, wait for President Donald Trump to sign three executive orders, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. In one action, he withdrew from the negotiating process of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The other executive actions signed Monday included instituting a hiring freeze for federal agencies and blocking federal money from being sent to international organizations that discuss or perform abortion services. Evan Vucci/AP Photo

President Donald Trump walks in from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in Washington, Jan. 23, 2017, before hosting breakfast with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo

White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Jan. 23, 2017, in Washington. Other than delivering a statement on Saturday critical of reporting about President Donald Trump's inauguration, this is Spicer's first news conference at the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks during a reception for House and Senate leaders in the the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 23, 2017. He is surrounded by, from left, adviser Jared Kushner, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Vice President Mike Pence. Susan Walsh/AP Photo

President Donald Trump shows off his signature on an executive order about the Dakota Access pipeline, Jan. 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Photo

President Donald Trump with GM CEO Mary Barra, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne, second right, and Fiat Chrysler head of external affairs Shane Karr, right, delivers remarks to automobile industry leaders during a meeting in Washington, Jan. 24, 2017. Shawn Thew/EPA

ABC News' David Muir talks to President Donald Trump from the White House in Washington, in his first one-on-one television interview since being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Jan. 25, 2017. Martin H. Simon/ABC News

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, Jan. 25, 2017. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to travel to Philadelphia, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 26, 2017. Trump is scheduled to drop by his party's congressional retreat in Philadelphia. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and House Speaker Paul Ryan greet one another on stage during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Jan. 26, 2017. Mark Makela/Reuters

Upon returning from Philadelphia, President Donald Trump walks along the West Wing Colonnade on his way to the Oval Office at the White House, Jan. 26, 2017, in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Theresa May laughs during a news conference with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 27, 2017. Evan Vucci/AP Photo