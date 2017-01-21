The day after his swearing-in, President Donald Trump plans on participating in an age-old inaugural tradition.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will attend the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral - a tradition that dates back to George Washington.

A statement released from the presidential inaugural committee announced that over two dozen religious leaders from different faiths will be joining in the services.

"The interfaith ceremony will be in keeping with the uniting and uplifting inaugural events, demonstrating President-elect Trump’s commitment to be president for all Americans," the statement read.

The group of 26 leaders includes Dr. Alveda King, a niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, and Cleveland Pastor Darrell Scott, who led the National Diversity Coalition for Trump's campaign and then later named a vice chair of Trump's transition team.