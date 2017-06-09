President Donald Trump refused to make a declarative statement about the alleged tapes of his meeting with former FBI Director James Comey that may or may not exist.

"I'll tell you something about that maybe sometime in the very near future," Trump said when asked about the purported existence of the tapes during a joint news conference with the president of Romania at the White House today.

"I'll tell you about it over a short period of time. I'm not hinting at anything," he said.

"You're going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer," he said.

Trump was the first person to suggest that there may be recordings of his conversations with Comey after tweeting that Comey should be afraid of the possible recordings being released.

"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Trump wrote in a May 12 tweet.

Trump also denied ever asking Comey to "let" the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn go or asking for Comey's loyalty, both of which Comey said under oath during testimony at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday.

"I didn't say that. I will tell you, I didn't say that," he told ABC News' chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl about the Flynn investigation claims.

"And there would be nothing wrong if I did say it according to everybody that I read today but I did not say that," he added.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

When asked about the alleged loyalty pledge, Trump denied ever having made such a move.

"I hardly know the man. I'm not going to say I want you to pledge allegiance. What would do that. Who would ask a man to pledge allegiance under oath. Think of that. I hardly know the man," Trump said.

At a different point during the news conference, Trump said he would "100 percent" be willing to testify under oath, and went on to criticize Comey's testimony.

"In the meantime, no collusion, no obstruction. He's a leaker. But we want to get back to running our great country. Jobs, trade deficits. We want them to disappear fast. North Korea, big problem. Middle East, a big problem," Trump said.

"So that's what I am focused on. That's what I have been focused on. But yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction. We are doing very well. It's almost impossible for the Democrats to lose the electoral college, as you know. You have to run up the whole east coast and win everything as a Republican and that's what we did. So it was just an excuse. But we were very, very happy and, frankly, James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said and some of the things that he said just weren't true," he said.