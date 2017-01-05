President-elect Donald Trump is considering plans to reform America’s top intelligence agencies, a senior Trump transition official told ABC News today.

The official confirmed a Wednesday night Wall Street Journal report on the plans, saying such reforms are under consideration by Trump and his team.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the planning, reported that Trump is working with top advisers on a plan to restructure the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the country’s chief spy agency.

Trump and his advisers are also working on a plan to revamp the Central Intelligence Agency, including staffing cutbacks at its headquarters in Virginia and send more people out into the field, the newspaper said.

People familiar with the planning told The Wall Street Journal that the potential reforms are driven by Trump’s belief that the agencies have become politicized and bloated.

The planning comes amid Trump’s harsh criticism of U.S. intelligence agencies. In a Twitter post Wednesday, for instance, the real estate developer turned president-elect appeared to side with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, referring to the controversial activist’s claim that Russia did not provide his organization with the thousands of emails he published that were stolen from Democrats, including Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta.

Trump tweeted: “Julian Assange said 'a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta' - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!”

Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

ABC News' Devin Dwyer contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.