During his two terms in office, President Obama has faced many trials and tribulations on the home front and abroad.

Throughout it all, there has been a constant source of strength in his life, his family.

Tonight, the president paid an emotional tribute to his wife, outgoing first lady Michelle Obama, during his farewell speech to the nation.

“Michelle Robinson, girl of the South Side, for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and with grit and style and good humor,” Obama said.

Wiping away tears as he spoke, the president praised her service as the country’s first African-American first lady.

“You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody,” he said. “And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

The couple’s oldest daughter, Malia, who sat beside her mother during the speech, could also be seen wiping away tears as her father applauded her mother. The president then turned to praise his daughters as well.

“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and you are full of passion," Obama said. "You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”

Of Vice President Joe Biden, the president said he found not only a “great” vice president but also, a brother.

“You were the first choice I made as a nominee, and the best,” Obama said. “Not just because you have been a great Vice President, but because in the bargain, I gained a brother. We love you and Jill like family, and your friendship has been one of the great joys of our lives.”