President Trump made his first visit as president to Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday, awarding the Purple Heart to Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos.

"I heard about this and I wanted to do it myself," the president said before pinning the Purple Heart on Barrientos in a small ceremony at the military hospital facility also known as "The President's Hospital."

"Congratulations on behalf of Melania, myself, and the entire nation," the president told Barrientos, with the first lady and Barrientos' wife standing nearby. "Tremendous job."

Barrientos received the medal for wounds he received last month in Afghanistan. The injury resulted in the amputation of part of his right leg.

Following the ceremony, the president and first lady spent time away from cameras privately greeting other wounded warriors recovering at the medical facility.

The president announced his visit to Walter Reed shortly before departing the White House, saying in a tweet that he was "looking forward to seeing our bravest and greatest Americans!"