President Trump today said he envisions Sen. Elizabeth Warren as a possible opponent in the 2020 presidential race.

During an address at the National Rifle Association leadership conference today, Trump took a dig at the Massachusetts Democrat, whom he regularly calls "Pocahontas" in what many see as an offensive reference to her previous claims that she has Native-American ancestry.

"I have a feeling that in the next election you're going to be swamped with candidates but you're not going to be wasting your time," Trump said at the NRA event in Atlanta. "You'll have plenty of those Democrats coming over and you'll say, ‘No, sir, no thank you. No, ma'am. It may be Pocahontas. Remember that? And she is not big for the NRA, that I can tell you."

Warren has been regularly critical of Trump both during the campaign and since he took office. When Warren was pressed on her political future in a recent NBC interview, the senator brushed off speculation about any presidential aspirations.

"I am running, in 2018, for senator from Massachusetts," she said on “The Today Show” April 18.

Trump also today mentioned another former rival, but this time it was someone in the audience. Trump gave Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a shout-out and acknowledged their rocky history.

"We're also joined by two people that, one that I loved from the very beginning, one that I didn't like and now like and like again. Does that make sense? Senator David Perdue and Senator Cruz. Like, dislike, like," Trump said, describing his changing relationship with Cruz. "Where are they? Good guys. Good guys, smart cookies."

Cruz was one of the final Republicans to drop out of the presidential race, and he was booed at the Republican National Convention when he gave a speech but intentionally didn't endorse Trump.