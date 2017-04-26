President Trump invites full Senate to White House for special briefing on North Korea

The full Senate is set to make a "field trip" to the White House Wednesday afternoon for a security briefing on the North Korean threat.

The senators were invited at the personal invitation of President Donald Trump after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, requested a briefing. The president is scheduled to "stop by" the briefing at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds.

White House officials say the South Auditorium will be turned into a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or "SCIF," and the briefing will be led by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, and Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.