President Donald Trump kicked off a raucous interview Thursday morning with a candid admission that he's been too busy handling his daily duties as commander in chief to purchase a special birthday present for first lady Melania Trump.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"Well I better not get into that because I may get into trouble," Trump told the hosts of 'Fox and Friends' when asked what he bought for the first lady, who turned 48 years old Thursday. "Maybe I didn't get her so much."

"You know, I'm very busy to be running out looking for presents, OK?" Trump reasoned. "I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers."

Prior to that admission, the president noted that he in part chose to do the phone interview because of the special day.

"I picked a very, very special day because it's Melania's birthday so I said, let's do it on Melania's birthday," Trump said. "So happy birthday to Melania."

Trump also congratulated the first lady for her work in planning the administration's first state visit for French President Emmanuel Macron, including Tuesday evening's lavish state dinner in the White House.

Later in the morning, a video posted on the first lady's Twitter account included a montage of her involvement in the various events during the two-day visit by President Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

It was an honor to host President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Macron for our first State Dinner! ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/uJRmo5Iuyu — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 26, 2018

The first lady's office told ABC News following the Trump interview that Mrs. Trump plans to celebrate her birthday "with her family."