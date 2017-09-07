President Donald Trump denied that he is regretting his controversial decision Tuesday to roll back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, or DACA, even after pledging to "revisit" the matter if Congress cannot develop a solution of its own.

On Tuesday night, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the eventual end of the program that protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation, Trump tweeted: "Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue!"

Asked Wednesday whether the tweet meant that he was reconsidering his stance, Trump stood firm, saying he had "no second thoughts."

The president was widely criticized for his choice to end the program, including by former President Barack Obama, who characterized the move as "cruel." Republicans defending the president have argued that immigration reform efforts should originate from Congress and that Obama's implementation of the program was illegal.

ABC News' Cecilia Vega contributed to this report.