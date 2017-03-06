'No question that something happened' with wiretapping, Spicer says

White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined Monday to provide specific support for President Donald Trump's recent tweets accusing former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower, but defended the posts by saying "there's no question that something happened."

Spicer deflected questions asking for additional detail on the president's messages at an off-camera press briefing and when asked directly if he was amending the president's tweets on wiretapping he answered, "No."

"I'm just going to let the tweet speak for itself," said Spicer on multiple occasions.

But later -- though he offered no evidence to support the claim -- Spicer stated: "There's no question that something happened. The question is: is it surveillance, or wiretapping or whatever?"

The press secretary referred reporters back to a statement issued Sunday in which the White House called on Congress to look into the matter.

Trump set off a firestorm over the weekend when he accused the former president -- without citing evidence -- of setting up wire taps in Trump Tower ahead of the election.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Spicer also questioned reports that FBI Director James Comey asked the Department of Justice to refute the president's accusations, saying he wasn't aware that it happened, other than having seen it in the media.

"I have not seen anything, aside from another report based on anonymous sources, that that actually happened, so aside from anonymous sources saying that happened, I am not aware that that occurred," said Spicer, who also offered that he was "almost 100 percent certain" that Trump hadn't spoken with Comey since writing the tweets.

The press secretary expressed uncertainty about whether the president would be willing to admit that his tweeted allegations were baseless should he be unsatisfied with the conclusion of a Congressional investigation.

“I don’t think you would ever just blanketly say I’m going to accept any outcome that doesn't matter what it is,” he said.

While he said that the White House believes Congress is the right body to look into this further, he also noted that if the White House has "a problem with one of the conclusions, we'll let it be known."

Amidst the reports of Comey's request to the Justice Department, Spicer expressed that the president continues to have confidence in FBI director at this time.

"There's nothing that I have been told me him that would lead me to believe that anything is different than what it was prior," he said.