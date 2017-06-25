For the first time in nearly 20 years, the White House did not host a dinner celebrating the end of Ramadan, a Muslim religious holiday.

Hosting an iftar dinner to mark the end of Ramadan fasting is a tradition that started in the Clinton years and was continued by Presidents Bush and Obama.

Last year, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump told ABC News' Jonathan Karl in an interview that he would be open to continuing that tradition.

“It wouldn’t bother me. It wouldn’t bother me,” Trump said. “It’s not something I’ve given a lot of thought to but it wouldn’t bother me.”

The president and first lady issued a statement Saturday, recognizing the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

"On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr," the statement from President Trump reads. "During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values."

Neither the president nor members of his family who are Jewish attended the White House Passover seder in April.