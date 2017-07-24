Jared Kushner, a White House senior adviser and the president's son-in-law, will become the first Trump family member to appear on Capitol Hill as part of the Russia investigations when he goes meets with the Senate Intelligence Committee today for a closed-door interview.

Kushner is expected to be asked about his four meetings with Russian officials during the campaign and transition - including the meeting he and Donald Trump Jr. had with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in June 2016.

Read his 11-page statement released Monday morning ahead of his scheduled meeting.