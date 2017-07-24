Read Jared Kushner's full statement ahead of closed-door meeting with Senate committee

Jul 24, 2017, 8:31 AM ET
PHOTO: White House senior adviser, Jared Kushner, looks on during a meeting between President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the Cabinet Room of the White House, June 30, 2017, in Washington. PlayOlivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images
Jared Kushner, a White House senior adviser and the president's son-in-law, will become the first Trump family member to appear on Capitol Hill as part of the Russia investigations when he goes meets with the Senate Intelligence Committee today for a closed-door interview.

Jared Kushner denies collusion with Russia ahead of meeting with Senate Intelligence Committee

Kushner is expected to be asked about his four meetings with Russian officials during the campaign and transition - including the meeting he and Donald Trump Jr. had with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in June 2016.

Read his 11-page statement released Monday morning ahead of his scheduled meeting.