Just 24 hours after being charged with assault for allegedly body-slamming a reporter in his Bozeman campaign office, Republican Greg Gianforte has won the special election for the U.S. House seat in Montana, The Associated Press has projected.

The race was thrust into the national spotlight on Wednesday after Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs and a Fox News crew said the former technology and software executive "grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him."

Democrat Rob Quist had hoped to turn the broad unpopularity of President Donald Trump into a win for national Democrats at the ballot box.

Trump won the state by more than 20 percentage points in November, though the state re-elected its incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock by a narrow margin on the same day.

The U.S. House seat became vacant after Trump tapped Rep. Ryan Zinke to become Secretary of the Interior.