Republican Ron Estes wins tight special election for US House seat

Republican Ron Estes has won the special election for the U.S. House seat in the 4th congressional district of Kansas, according to The Associated Press.

In this conservative, rural district, which President Donald Trump won by nearly 30 percentage points in November, anxious Republicans needed to make a frantic push in the campaign's final days, calling on House Speaker Paul Ryan to send a fundraising request and asking both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to record robocalls to help get out the vote. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, made a visit to the district Monday.

Despite the very conservative district and the last-minute GOP star power, Estes leads by only a 52-46 percent margin at this hour, with 88 percent of precincts reporting -- far smaller than the lead Trump and former Rep. Mike Pompeo, who is now Trump's CIA director, had in the 2016 election.

So what does it mean? It's important to note that local politics mattered in this race. Gov. Sam Brownback was vastly unpopular in the state because of budget problems -- and his state treasurer was the Republican candidate in this U.S. House race.

Still, the close finish also signals that Democrats were able to rally their anti-Trump sentiment into votes at the ballot box -- while Republicans may have lost some enthusiasm with the bumps in Trump's first 100 days. Observers are already looking to a special election for a House seat in Georgia next Tuesday, which has attracted more of the national spotlight and is expected to be very competitive.