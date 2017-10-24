Republican Sen. Bob Corker today stood by his remarks criticizing the White House as an "adult day care center" and arguing that President Trump is putting the United States on a path toward "World War III."

"I don’t make comments I haven’t thought about," the Tennessee senator said in an interview with "Good Morning America."

Corker was an early Trump ally, endorsing him during the presidential campaign. The senator was also considered a potential Trump running mate or secretary of state at one point. But Corker has since been critical of Trump's treatment of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The president continues to “kneecap” Tillerson, Corker told "Good Morning America" today.

