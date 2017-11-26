Republican Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., said it's time for embattled GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore in Alabama to "move on."

“It is pretty clear to me that the best thing that Roy Moore can do for the country is to move on," Scott told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz in an exclusive interview Sunday.

"It is time for us to turn the page because it is not about partisan politics," Scott said. "It is not about electing Republicans versus Democrats. This is about the character of our country. I want to be on the side of right when history writes the story."

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

At least eight women have in recent weeks accused the 70-year-old Moore of sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior when he was in his 30s. He has denied the allegations.

Raddatz pressed Scott on whether President Donald Trump, who has defended Moore and attacked his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, is on the "side of wrong."

"The president will have to make his own decisions on where he thinks he is and why he’s there," Scott responded. "From my perspective, I’m not taking it from a Republican perspective or a Democrat perspective; I’m thinking about those folks who have been negatively impacted by these allegations. I’m thinking about the long-term health of the country from a personal perspective that leads me to one conclusion. I’ve been there, I’m staying there, and I am looking for ways for us to heal this devastating wound in this country."