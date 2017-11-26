Republican senator Tim Scott says Roy Moore should 'move on'

Nov 26, 2017, 9:54 AM ET
PHOTO: Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore pauses at a news conference, Nov. 16, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. PlayBrynn Anderson/AP
WATCH Sen. Tim Scott says it is time for Roy Moore to 'move on'

Republican Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., said it's time for embattled GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore in Alabama to "move on."

Interested in Roy Moore?

Add Roy Moore as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Roy Moore news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Roy Moore
Add Interest

“It is pretty clear to me that the best thing that Roy Moore can do for the country is to move on," Scott told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz in an exclusive interview Sunday.

"It is time for us to turn the page because it is not about partisan politics," Scott said. "It is not about electing Republicans versus Democrats. This is about the character of our country. I want to be on the side of right when history writes the story."

PHOTO: Senator Tim Scott speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2016 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, March 3, 2016.Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Senator Tim Scott speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2016 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, March 3, 2016.

At least eight women have in recent weeks accused the 70-year-old Moore of sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior when he was in his 30s. He has denied the allegations.

Raddatz pressed Scott on whether President Donald Trump, who has defended Moore and attacked his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, is on the "side of wrong."

"The president will have to make his own decisions on where he thinks he is and why he’s there," Scott responded. "From my perspective, I’m not taking it from a Republican perspective or a Democrat perspective; I’m thinking about those folks who have been negatively impacted by these allegations. I’m thinking about the long-term health of the country from a personal perspective that leads me to one conclusion. I’ve been there, I’m staying there, and I am looking for ways for us to heal this devastating wound in this country."

President Trump will head to Capitol Hill ahead of Senate tax reform vote

Sen. Lisa Murkowski backs Obamacare individual mandate repeal

Comments