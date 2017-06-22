4 Republican senators 'not ready to vote' for health care bill

Senate Republican leaders unveiled a "discussion draft" of their long-awaited health care bill, a part of their party's ongoing efforts to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act that generated protests today amid the mixed reactions.

Four Republican senators have already come out in opposition to the Senate GOP's “Better Care Reconciliation Act” in its latest form, jeopardizing the bill's passage.

Other Capitol Hill lawmakers voiced their reactions to the bill's contents and the process by which it was written, which critics on both sides of the aisle had said has been shrouded in secrecy.

But President Trump praised the Senate’s progress on its legislation.

“A little negotiation, but it's going to be very good,” Trump told reporters today.

Republicans ‘not ready’ to support the bill

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky released a joint statement saying they're not ready to vote for their party's Senate health care bill.

“Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor," the joint statement from all four Republican senators read.

"There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current healthcare system but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their healthcare costs," the statement goes on to say.

In a separate statement, Sen. Paul said he'll oppose the bill "in its current form, but I remain open to negotiations."

"The current bill does not repeal Obamacare. It does not keep our promises to the American people," Paul said.

While she didn't go as far as her four colleagues, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said in a statement that she "will carefully review the text of the Senate health care bill this week and into the weekend."

A vote from Collins, who has been willing to break from her party in the past and has opposed Republicans’ efforts to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood, would be key to ensuring the bill's passage.

Republicans praise the bill but acknowledge tough road ahead

As members left a meeting about the bill, many said they were encouraged by their first impressions of the text but were hesitant to say if it would garner the 50 votes needed to pass.

“There’s a lot to digest. It’s very complicated,” Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said as he left the gathering.

Some Republicans said they liked how the Senate bill, which was drafted behind closed doors by a small group of Senate leadership and committee staff, differed from the House bill, including the way the Senate bill calculates the value of tax credits that help individuals pay for insurance.

While the House bill linked the tax credits to age only, the Senate bill incorporates age, income and geographical area.

“A person making about $12,000 a year will have more access and a lower cost of health insurance. And that’s a really good thing,” Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said.

But Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., a member of Senate leadership, acknowledged that the draft would not pass in its current form.

"Right now the challenge is how do we get to 50," Thune said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he wants to get a vote before the July 4 recess.

Democrats and ACA supporters unhappy

The bill’s release was met with significant opposition from Democrats and other supporters of the Affordable Care Act.

Under current law, all insurance plans have to include, at a minimum, some benefits called "essential health benefits." Those include: ambulance services, hospitalization, maternity care, prescription drug coverage and others. Under the Senate bill, states would be allowed to apply for waivers and exceptions from those current regulations and essentially scrap the current "essential health benefits" in order to write their own rules about what insurance plan have to cover.

As the bill was being unveiled, a large protest gathered outside McConnell's office, with people in wheelchairs staging a “die-in,” and protesters chanting that no changes be made to Medicaid. Protesters were physically removed by Capitol Police officers.

Congressional Democrats were also forceful in their condemnation.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the Senate Republicans’ bill as “every bit as bad” as the American Health Care Act passed in the House.

“The president said the Senate bill needed heart. The way this bill cuts health care is heartless,” Schumer said today. “The president said the house bill was mean. The Senate bill may be meaner.”

He continued, “The Senate Republican health care bill is a wolf in sheep's clothing, only this wolf has even sharper teeth than the House bill.”

During her weekly press conference, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said it’s important to stop the Republican legislation that she calls “a tax bill disguised as a health care bill.”

Top medical organizations call on the Senate to reject the bill

So far, the Senate health care bill has not gotten any backing from top health and medical organizations. The American Public Health Association, the American Psychiatric Association and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology each released statements urging the Senate to reject the "Better Care Reconciliation Act" and expressed concerns over the closed-door negotiation process.

“The Senate proposal represents a significant move in the wrong direction, resulting in fewer people having access to insurance, fewer patient protections, and less coverage for essential behavioral health care,” American Psychiatric Association's CEO and Medical Director Saul Levin said in a statement.

The American Public Health Association attacked the closed-door negotiations by the Senate Republicans as "legislative malpractice."

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology said, "Despite numerous efforts to collaborate and provide input throughout this process, women's health expertise was rejected. It is reckless for legislation that will have such an immense impact on Americans' lives and the economy to proceed without opportunity for public hearings or any external commentary."

ABC News' John Parkinson, Mariam Khan, and MaryAlice Parks contributed to this story.