Republicans take to Twitter to send birthday greetings to George W. Bush

In honor of George W. Bush's 71st birthday, Republicans took to Twitter en masse Thursday to extend birthday greetings to the 43rd president.

Bush, the eldest son of 41st president George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, was born on July 6, 1946 in New Haven, Connecticut. He was raised in Midland and Houston, Texas.

Below, thirteen tweets from Bush's well-wishing GOP colleagues:

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan tweeted, "Retweet to join me in wishing our 43rd President, George W. Bush, a happy birthday!"

Retweet to join me in wishing our 43rd President, George W. Bush, a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/j4lFBLFNQx — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 6, 2017

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus tweeted, "Happy Birthday to our 43rd President, George W. Bush! Thank you for your leadership & service to this country."

Happy Birthday to our 43rd President, George W. Bush! Thank you for your leadership & service to this country. pic.twitter.com/7jEXJ6LFid — Reince Priebus (@Reince) July 6, 2017

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., tweeted, "Wishing a very happy birthday to our 43rd #POTUS and my friend, President George W. Bush! #HBD."

Wishing a very happy birthday to our 43rd #POTUS and my friend, President George W. Bush! #HBD pic.twitter.com/FgeAezoUsF — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 6, 2017

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tex., tweeted a video clip of Bush at the 2004 Republican National Convention, saying, "Some folks look at me and see a certain swagger, which in Texas is called 'walking.'"

Happy 71st birthday to a Texan, patriot, and our 43rd President, George W. Bush! #43turns71 pic.twitter.com/3X61o2N0lm — JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) July 6, 2017

George W. Bush's nephew -- Jeb Bush's son -- Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, tweeted, "Happy birthday to a great leader and a great man, George W. Bush. Wishing you the best from Austin."

Happy birthday to a great leader and a great man, George W. Bush. Wishing you the best from Austin. pic.twitter.com/6JCL62CXV5 — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) July 6, 2017

The George W. Bush Presidential Center, home of the Bush Institute and the Bush Presidential Library & Museum, tweeted, "#43turns71 today and we celebrate his commitment to improving lives at home & abroad."

#43turns71 today and we celebrate his commitment to improving lives at home & abroad. Leave him a bday message! https://t.co/5bK5E7OOPB pic.twitter.com/aXTBRxOgm3 — TheBushCenter (@TheBushCenter) July 6, 2017

The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum tweeted photos of the 43rd president with U.S. troops in Fort Bragg, N.C. in 2006, and a black-and-white image of Bush as a baby being by his dad, the 41st president.

#43turns71 Happy Birthday! President George W. Bush - 2006 lunch w/troops at Fort Bragg, NC. Great pics: https://t.co/SeKMrSPxoh pic.twitter.com/tQLw21ivjQ — GeorgeWBush Library (@GWBLibrary) July 6, 2017

Happy Birthday, George W. Bush! Here’s the future 43rd President w/his father (#41), April 1947. More great pics: https://t.co/SeKMrSPxoh pic.twitter.com/Nu4sxswhS4 — GeorgeWBush Library (@GWBLibrary) July 6, 2017

The Presidential Library for George H.W. Bush also tweeted a black-and-white photo, but with baby George W. Bush and both his father and mother, Barbara Bush. "This picture is of George with his parents George HW and Barbara - from April 1947 in New Haven, CT," read the tweet.

Happy birthday, George W. Bush!

This picture is of George with his parents George HW and Barbara - from April 1947 in New Haven, CT pic.twitter.com/wQVFsBAGLc — Bush Library (@Bush41Library) July 6, 2017

The Barbara Bush Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to improving literacy rates founded by George W. Bush's mother, tweeted, "We wish @BarbaraBushFdn alumni author President George W. Bush a very happy 71st birthday!"

We wish @BarbaraBushFdn alumni author President George W. Bush a very happy 71st birthday! pic.twitter.com/2C2p7D8L4W — Barbara Bush Fdn (@BarbaraBushFdn) July 6, 2017

The Republican National Committee tweeted, "Join us in wishing a happy birthday to President George W. Bush!"

Join us in wishing a happy birthday to President George W. Bush! pic.twitter.com/2xrfGV3jZl — GOP (@GOP) July 6, 2017

The Senate Republicans tweeted a birthday greeting with a photo of Bush at a Texas Rangers baseball game.

Happy birthday, President George W. Bush! pic.twitter.com/oPRe78V1VH — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) July 6, 2017

The Republican Jewish Coalition tweeted a photo of Bush speaking at an RJC event, writing, "Join us in wishing President George W. Bush a Happy Birthday!"