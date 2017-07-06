Republicans take to Twitter to send birthday greetings to George W. Bush

Jul 6, 2017, 9:08 PM ET
PHOTO: President George W. Bush pulls off his jacket to reveal an SMU shirt during the American Athletic Conference college basketball game between the SMU Mustangs and the Cincinnati Bearcats on February 12, 2017, at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, TX.Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via AP Images
President George W. Bush pulls off his jacket to reveal an SMU shirt during the American Athletic Conference college basketball game between the SMU Mustangs and the Cincinnati Bearcats on February 12, 2017, at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, TX. SMU won the game 60-51.

In honor of George W. Bush's 71st birthday, Republicans took to Twitter en masse Thursday to extend birthday greetings to the 43rd president.

Bush, the eldest son of 41st president George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, was born on July 6, 1946 in New Haven, Connecticut. He was raised in Midland and Houston, Texas.

Below, thirteen tweets from Bush's well-wishing GOP colleagues:

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan tweeted, "Retweet to join me in wishing our 43rd President, George W. Bush, a happy birthday!"

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus tweeted, "Happy Birthday to our 43rd President, George W. Bush! Thank you for your leadership & service to this country."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., tweeted, "Wishing a very happy birthday to our 43rd #POTUS and my friend, President George W. Bush! #HBD."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tex., tweeted a video clip of Bush at the 2004 Republican National Convention, saying, "Some folks look at me and see a certain swagger, which in Texas is called 'walking.'"

George W. Bush's nephew -- Jeb Bush's son -- Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, tweeted, "Happy birthday to a great leader and a great man, George W. Bush. Wishing you the best from Austin."

The George W. Bush Presidential Center, home of the Bush Institute and the Bush Presidential Library & Museum, tweeted, "#43turns71 today and we celebrate his commitment to improving lives at home & abroad."

The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum tweeted photos of the 43rd president with U.S. troops in Fort Bragg, N.C. in 2006, and a black-and-white image of Bush as a baby being by his dad, the 41st president.

The Presidential Library for George H.W. Bush also tweeted a black-and-white photo, but with baby George W. Bush and both his father and mother, Barbara Bush. "This picture is of George with his parents George HW and Barbara - from April 1947 in New Haven, CT," read the tweet.

The Barbara Bush Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to improving literacy rates founded by George W. Bush's mother, tweeted, "We wish @BarbaraBushFdn alumni author President George W. Bush a very happy 71st birthday!"

The Republican National Committee tweeted, "Join us in wishing a happy birthday to President George W. Bush!"

The Senate Republicans tweeted a birthday greeting with a photo of Bush at a Texas Rangers baseball game.

The Republican Jewish Coalition tweeted a photo of Bush speaking at an RJC event, writing, "Join us in wishing President George W. Bush a Happy Birthday!"