Roy Moore: 'I'll quit standing when they lay me in that box and put me in the ground'

Embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denied allegations of sexual misconduct again today at a press conference in Birmingham alongside faith leaders and his wife, Kayla.

Interested in Roy Moore? Add Roy Moore as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Roy Moore news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Moore said that the accusations against him are "an effort by Mitch McConnell and his cronies to steal this election from the people of Alabama."

McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, and a score of top Republicans have called on Moore to leave the race.

Moore called the allegations, first reported by the Washington Post, false.

"They're not only untrue, but they have no evidence to support them," he said.

During the press conference, Moore was surrounded by more than a dozen faith and political leaders — including former Alan Keyes — who all offered impassioned defenses.

Moore left no doubt about whether he will drop out of the race for the seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"I'll quit standing when they lay me in that box and put me in the ground," Moore said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during today's press briefing that the decision on whether or not Moore should be a U.S. senator should be left to the people of Alabama.

"The president said in his statement earlier this week that if the allegations are true, then Roy Moore should step aside. He still believes that," Sanders said.

The Alabama Republican Party today also released a statement of support for Moore.

"The ALGOP Steering Committee supports Judge Roy Moore as our nominee and trusts the voters as they make the ultimate decision in this crucial race," the party said in a statement.

The special election between Moore and his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, is scheduled to be held on December 12.