Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Saturday again adamantly denied sexual misconduct allegations and promised that "revelations about the motivations" behind the news report of his alleged behavior will come out in a few days.

Speaking at a Veterans Day event in the Birmingham area, the Alabama Senate hopeful also questioned why allegations about his behavior 40 years ago are coming out at this time. He said it was politically motivated "fake news."

“Why now?" Moore said. "For 40 years I have been closely scrutinized in the press and the public media."

The answer, he suggested, is that "Democrats and the Republican establishment know the importance of this election. In fact, most people in America know the importance of this election. They see it as a prelude of the elections coming in 2018. It may very well determine the future of our country."

Moore, who is running to fill the Alabama seat vacated by Jeff Sessions when he became attorney general, faces allegations first reported by the Washington Post that he engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old when he was 32 and pursued other girls between ages 16 and 18 when he was in his 30s.

He said Saturday that "revelations" will be coming out on the motivations behind the article.

“In the next few days, there will be revelations about the motivations and the content of this article," Moore said. "They will be brought to the public. We fully expect the people of Alabama to see through this charade."

The Senate candidate received a standing ovation from the crowd.