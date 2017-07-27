Scaramucci targets Priebus, Bannon in expletive-ridden call with reporter

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci responded this evening to an article detailing an expletive-ridden conversation a reporter with The New Yorker reporter says he had with Scaramucci wherein he criticized key members of the Trump administration's senior staff.

“I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA,” Scaramucci said in a tweet this evening after the article posted.

Scaramucci was responding to an article posted on The New Yorker’s website (warning: this article contains offensive language), in which journalist Ryan Lizza detailed an expletive-ridden phone conversation that Lizza says the two had about Scaramucci’s hunt for leakers within the administration and his frustration with certain key members of the Trump administration, including Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

At one point, Scaramucci called Priebus a “f------ paranoid schizophrenic.”

At another, Scaramucci used a vulgar phrase describing how he alleges Priebus prevented him from becoming a part of the administration in the first six months.

