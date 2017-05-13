It's been two weeks since George H.W. Bush was discharged from a Houston hospital after being treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, and his social calendar appears to be back on track.

The 41st president, 92, and former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, had lunch with Arnold Schwarzenegger, according to a photo the former California governor posted Friday to his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"Had lunch with two of the greatest Americans," Schwarzenegger tweeted, along with the photo. "President Bush & Barbara have helped me, mentored me and inspired me to enter public service."

Schwarzenegger had lunch with the Bushes after giving the commencement address at the University of Houston.

An actor by trade who was the Golden State's governor from November 2003 to January 2011, Schwarzenegger wrote alongside the photo on Instagram, "Today my speech to the graduates at the University of Houston was all about the people who helped me and inspired me throughout my life -- to show that I'm not a self-made man. Because when you acknowledge that you are the product of a lot of help, you will give back and help others."

He continued, "I was so lucky afterward to have lunch with two of my greatest inspirations. President Bush and Barbara have always put this country first and it will always be my great honor to call them friends and mentors. They inspired me to enter public service."

During his address to students, Schwarzenegger said, "America has proven to be the greatest country in the world where anyone can make it. This place has given me the opportunities step after step. Thank you, America, for the great thing you are doing for immigrants who are coming here."

He then ended the address with one of his trademark taglines: "Hasta la vista, baby. I’ll be back."