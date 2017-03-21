Passengers flying directly to the United States from several airports in the Middle East will have to stow their laptops, tablets and other large electronics in their checked luggage as a result of a new rule handed down from the Department of Homeland Security.

Senior U.S. administration officials said Monday evening that nine foreign air carriers would have until Saturday morning to implement the new rule or risk losing their license to operate in the United States.

The directive has sparked many questions from the public. Here's a breakdown of the new security measures:

Which airports are affected?

The rule only affects passengers flying directly from the nine airports mentioned in the directive. These airports are: Queen Alia International Airport (Jordan), Cairo International Airport (Egypt), Ataturk International Airport (Turkey), King Abdul-Aziz International Airport (Saudi Arabia), King Khalid International Airport (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait International Airport, Mohammed V Airport (Morocco), Hamad International Airport (Qatar), Dubai International Airport (United Arab Emirates), and Abu Dhabi International Airport (United Arab Emirates). All flights originating from other airports are unaffected by the new security measures.

Which devices have to be stowed?

Among the list of restricted items on the DHS website are: laptops, tablets, e-readers, cameras, portable DVD players, electronic game units larger than a smartphone and travel printers or scanners.

Crew members will still be allowed to bring their laptops, tablets and larger electronic devices in a carry-on bag.

When will the new rule take effect?

Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabia Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Qatar Airways, Emirates Airlines and Etihad will have until Saturday morning to fully adhere to the new rule. DHS is implementing the security measure via an Emergency Amendment/Security Directive (EA/SD), which informs the airline of the required result, not how it should be implemented. It is up to the airline to ensure that the rule is being enforced.

If an airline does not comply, the Department of Homeland Security will work with the Federal Aviation Administration to revoke the carrier's privilege of operating in the United States.

Why was it implemented?

Senior U.S. administration officials told reporters Monday night "evaluated intelligence" indicated terrorists continue to attempt to hide explosives in electronic devices.

“Based on this information, secretary of Homeland Security, John Kelly, and Transportation Security Administration acting administrator, Huban Gowadia, have determined it is necessary to enhance security procedures for passengers at certain last-point-of-departure airports to the United States,” the officials said.

Senior officials specifically cited a February 2016 incident when a man smuggled a bomb, hidden in a laptop, on to a Daallo Airlines jet in Somalia.

How long will the rule be in effect?

While senior administration officials told reporters Monday night that the ban was indefinite, an Emirates Airlines spokesperson told ABC News the directive is valid through Oct. 14, 2017. A DHS spokesman told The Washington Post the directive runs through Oct. 14, but could be extended.

Are other countries implementing a similar rule?

Downing Street released a statement Tuesday afternoon announcing passengers on UK-bound flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia must place any devices larger than a "normal-sized mobile or smart phone" in checked luggage. In contrast with the U.S. directive, the UK's new rule includes its domestic carriers: British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2.com, Monarch, Thomas Cook and Thomson.