Sen. John McCain has brain tumor

Sen. John McCain, 80, has a brain tumor, the Mayo Clinic and the Arizona Republican's office announced Wednesday night.

"On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix," reads a statement from the Mayo Clinic, released at the request of McCain. "Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot. Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria."

The statement continues, "The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation."

McCain's doctors say he is recovering from surgery "amazingly well" and "his underlying health is excellent," according to the statement.

McCain's office also issued a statement, which read, "Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days. He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona. He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective. Further consultations with Senator McCain's Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement shortly after McCain's office announced he has the tumor.

"John McCain is a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country. He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life. The entire Senate family’s prayers are with John, Cindy and his family, his staff, and the people of Arizona he represents so well. We all look forward to seeing this American hero again soon.”

Meghan McCain, the McCains' 32-year-old daughter, "The news of my father's illness has affected everyone one us in the McCain family."

ABC News' Mariam Khan contributed to this report.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.