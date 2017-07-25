What's next in the Senate health care debate

Despite all the activity on the Senate floor Tuesday -- including a standing ovation for the recently cancer-diagnosed Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who flew back at the last minute to cast the decisive vote -- the chamber only passed a procedural measure to move forward and kick off debate on the repeal-and replace legislation that the House passed back in May.

Now the work begins. Over the next few days, senators will introduce amendments changing the House version and decide the final text of a bill they will vote on and try to pass.

After the vote Tuesday to move ahead to debate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., introduced two possible amendments that would swap out the House text entirely and replace it with new language.

One possibility that McConnell introduced would be to swap out the House version with the text of bill lawmakers voted on back in 2015 that repeals the Affordable Care Act but with a two-year delay to leave allow time to pass a replacement.

This language passed both chambers of Congress back then, but even Senate Republicans acknowledge that was a vote to send a message to President Barack Obama and to their voters back home because they knew it was going to get vetoed. Recently, Several Republicans have said they won’t back a straight repeal option like this and, as of now, it will likely fail.

But McConnell also brought forth another option Tuesday, suggesting senators vote to swap House text for a plan they drafted in the Senate this summer, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act. The version McConnell proposed Monday includes changes from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, based on his proposal to offer bare-bones plans, as well as tweaks from Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, to help people move off of Medicaid and buy private insurance plans.

Senate leadership expects this measure to fail as well, however, because it violates the rules of budget reconciliation -- the wonky rules under which this health care bill is being considered -- and is therefore subject to a 60-vote threshold instead of a 51-vote majority. That would require Democratic votes, which are not anticipated.

Nonetheless they are beginning voting on that Tuesday night.

The exact vote times for these two swap-out options haven’t been announced, but they will likely be in the next few days.

Once those two options are voted on, the Senate will have more debate time (18 hours divided evenly between Democrats and Republicans) and then a so-called vote-a-rama begins, opening the floodgates for all senators to introduce as many amendments as they want. The vote-a-rama can last until senators reach literal physical exhaustion.

Democrats have said they have "hundreds" of amendments to offer and are preparing for a marathon.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and other Republicans have said leadership will likely continue to offer more limited repeal options that narrow the scope of repeal, until they hopefully get something to pass.