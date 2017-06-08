Senate Intelligence Committee staff investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential collusion with the Trump campaign plan to interview Jared Kushner in late June or early July, sources familiar with the investigation tells ABC News.

The interview with President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, which is expected to take place in a closed setting, would mark a new phase in the investigation now turning to personal testimony. A date has not yet been set the sources said.

Kushner would be expected to provide documents and then return later for questioning from senators, one source said.

White House officials have repeatedly said Kushner wants to cooperate with investigators and answer questions from committee staff members.

ABC News reported in late May that contacts between Kushner and Russian officials are of interest to both congressional and FBI investigators looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Kushner has not been accused of committing a crime and is not a target of FBI investigation, but sources said he is one of the White House staffers likely to be interviewed by the FBI as well due to their interactions with former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry," Kushner's lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, said in a statement obtained by ABC News in late May.