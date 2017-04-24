'Shattered' authors: Bill Clinton pushed for different tone in Hillary's campaign

Former President Bill Clinton's warnings to speak to swing voters fell upon deaf ears during Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, according to the authors of "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign," a new book about purported dysfunction inside the campaign team.

Political journalists Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen spoke with ABC News’ Political Director Rick Klein and Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on the newest episode of the Powerhouse Politics podcast about the findings they detailed in their book and the backlash they’re getting from the staffers at the center of it all.

The 2016 Clinton team painted itself as "a joyful campaign," Amie Parnes said. "It actually wasn't."

In the book, the authors describe how the campaign ignored the advice of Clinton's husband former President Bill Clinton to reach out to communities that weren't already on board with her policies.

"He thought, these egg heads don't really know politics. They don't understand persuasion," Allen said, adding that he wanted to go to suburban and rural areas where they likely wouldn't win the majority. "He knew there was some power just in showing up."

Allen said that in Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential bid, Bill Clinton was blamed for asserting himself too much in the primary campaign's strategy and ultimately obstructing her chances at the presidency. This time around, he tried to stay behind the scenes "because he didn't want to be blamed for defeating his wife again."

Allen and Parnes also detail in the book the night of the presidential election, when Clinton chose to wait until morning to give a concession speech -- a move many found to be odd.

Allen said she simply "wasn't ready to make that speech." She hadn't reviewed her concession speech, there wasn't a speech location available and some believed there was a possibility that more votes could come in. Her team had also said she wanted to "gather her thoughts."

That night, Parnes and Allen wrote, she apologized to former President Barrack Obama on the phone.

"It's a painful moment for her, she's feeling the weight of that moment," Parnes said.

Several Clinton campaign staffers have since come out in force denying the book's revelations and making jokes about "infighting" along with pictures of happy staffers on Twitter.

I'll never forget how mad she was at @RobbyMook for making her play with that robot. pic.twitter.com/C4ZDewHD1f — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 20, 2017

.@NickMerrill just stumbled on this pic of you clearly getting reamed out at the office after a long primary pic.twitter.com/iNHfCazXxj — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) April 20, 2017

"It's hard to read a depiction of the campaign that paints a dedicated, cohesive team as mercenaries with questionable motives," Clinton's deputy communications director Christina Reynolds wrote in a Medium post on Wednesday. "That's just not the campaign, the staff or the candidate I was in the trenches with for 18 months."

The campaign wasn't easy, but I don't agree with the depiction in a new book. My take on our HFA family: https://t.co/VW6dL3ObXa — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) April 19, 2017

Jessie Lehrich, Clinton's foreign policy spokesman, disputed depictions of internal tensions after the election. Wednesday, he tweeted that "the aftermath of the election was a hug-fest" at Clinton headquarters.

this is all spot on. in those brutal days right after the election, the office was a hug-fest, not a knife-fight. https://t.co/nxI93CsI0V — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) April 20, 2017

But Parnes said: "We stand by our reporting." She said they talked to more than 100 sources, most of which were inside the campaign and many in the team's top ranks.

Besides, Parnes said, they didn't portray Clinton as a "sinister" person.

"There are actually very sympathetic moments... It's not like we're bashing someone over the head with how bad Hillary Clinton is," Parnes said.

Allen agreed that there are moments in the book that will likely be painful for Democrats to read, but there are also pieces that document bright moments, like when they won a string of states in the primaries.

"There’s a little bit of everything in this book because it's really just documenting what happened," Allen said.

As for what's next for Clinton, Parnes said she expects Americans will see more of her, though she'll likely stay out of the epicenter.

Allen said she may be instrumental in Democratic races going forward, especially for those seeking her most fervent admirers.

"There are some unique aspects of her candidacy and what she means historically that you could see some candidates wanting to go toward her and get an endorsement," Allen said. "I think there are a lot of women who feel like this election exposed misogyny in the electorate. I think there are a lot of women who felt like she was robbed."