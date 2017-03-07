Trump has not spoken to FBI director about wiretapping claims, Spicer says

White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that President Donald Trump has not spoken to FBI Director James Comey in the wake of his unsubstantiated allegations that his phones were wiretapped at the direction of President Obama.

Spicer reiterated the White House's earlier announced plans to have the House and Senate investigative committees look into the matter.

"There is clearly a role that congress can play in their oversight," Spicer said at the press briefing today.

When asked by ABC News' Jonathan Karl, Spicer declined from sharing his own personal feelings on the issue.

"I get that that's a cute question to ask. My job is to represent the president," Spicer said.