Stephen Colbert says 'Kellyanne Kanye' has 'lost his mind' after Trump tweets

Stephen Colbert ripped into to Kanye West, calling him "Kellyanne Kanye," on Wednesday after the rapper doubled down on his support for President Donald Trump.

"Kanye is getting political. He tweeted, 'My MAGA hat is signed,' followed by 30 fire emojis. Now, that is fitting, because that is how many times I would set that hat on fire," said Colbert, host of "The Late Show." "I think Kanye's lobbying for a job as Trump's new communications director. He could just change his name to Kellyanne Kanye."

Colbert's comments came just hours after the Chicago entertainer tweeted about his love and respect for Trump, whom he affectionately referred to as his "brother" on Wednesday.

"You don't have to agree with Trump, but the mob can't make me not love him," West said. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

Colbert said the tweet was proof that the 40-year-old rapper may have finally "lost his mind."

"Yes, we have the right to independent thought. And I independently think that Kanye has lost his mind," Colbert said. "Yes, it's a total bro-fest. Look for their new album: 'Yeezy and Sleazy.'"

"You know what, Kanye? Donald Trump is your brother, it is true. I'm your brother, too. And, brother to brother here, I just want to say: Put the phone down," Colbert added.

"Things took an even stupider turn,” Colbert said, when President Trump responded to West, saying, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"

Trump's response came fast, Colbert said.

"I assume because an alarm went off in the White House that someone on Twitter was being crazier than him," he added. "So, congratulations. Congratulations to President Donald Trump on securing the coveted Kanye endorsement. That is not easy to get."