Sunday on ‘This Week’: DHS Secretary John Kelly and Rep. Adam Schiff

In the wake of the deadly attack in Manchester, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly gives the latest on the investigation and assesses the terror threat at home this Memorial Day weekend, Sunday on “This Week.”

And as President Trump concludes his first foreign trip, with new questions emerging in the Russia investigation, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., comes exclusively to “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, Trump biographer Gwenda Blair, author of “The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders and a President,” Bloomberg View Executive Editor Tim O’Brien, author of “Trump Nation: The Art of Being the Donald,” and ABC News Chief National Correspondent Tom Llamas, who covered Trump’s 2016 campaign, share insights and analysis into the president’s first months in office.

See the whole political picture, Sunday on “This Week.”

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

Go here to find out when “This Week” is on in your area.

Don’t forget to check your local listings for airtimes this Sunday. “This Week” will be re-scheduled in some markets due to the Indy 500 airing on ABC.