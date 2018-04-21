Sunday on 'This Week': DNC Chair Tom Perez and Sen. Bob Corker

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with DNC Chair Tom Perez, following their new lawsuit against Russian officials and the Trump campaign over the 2016 election. And ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams, Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz and Pace Law School Criminal Justice Fellow and former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah analyze the latest legal developments this week.

Plus, after North Korea’s announcement suspending its nuclear testing ahead of planned talks with the U.S., Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., comes to “This Week.”

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, Republican Strategist and ABC News Contributor Alex Castellanos, Democratic Strategist Stephanie Cutter, and New York Times Writer-at-Large Amy Chozick, author of the new book, “Chasing Hillary.”

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter.

Go here to find out when “This Week” is on in your area.