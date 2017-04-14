Sunday on ‘This Week’: High Alert | North Korea

As tensions rise between the U.S. and North Korea over the threat of more nuclear tests by the reclusive regime, “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz is on the ground reporting from Seoul, South Korea, in a special edition of “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, with President Trump facing foreign policy challenges around the globe, White House National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster comes exclusively to “This Week.”

See the whole political picture, Sunday on “This Week.”

