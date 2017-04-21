Sunday on 'This Week': Jeff Sessions and Xavier Becerra

As President Trump closes in on his first 100 days in office, see the results of the brand new ABC News/Washington Post poll on how Americans view the start of the Trump administration, Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus, in his first Sunday morning interview as U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions comes exclusively to “This Week” Sunday. Then, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra responds on the latest debates over immigration.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses President Trump’s first 100 days in office, with Cincinnati radio talk show host Bill Cunningham, Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

See the whole political picture, Sunday on “This Week.”

