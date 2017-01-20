Sunday on ‘This Week’: Kellyanne Conway, Sen. John McCain, and Sen. Chuck Schumer

Just two days after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, comes to “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) weigh in the first days of the Trump administration and the week ahead.

And the powerhouse roundtable debates the week in politics, with Republican strategist Alex Castellanos, Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, and ABC News’ Cokie Roberts.

See the whole political picture, Sunday on “This Week.”

