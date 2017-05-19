Sunday on ‘This Week’: Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, and Rep. Elijah Cummings

As President Trump travels for his first foreign trip, White House National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster comes exclusively to “This Week” Sunday.

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, discuss the latest in the Russia investigation following the announcement of a new special counsel, only on “This Week.”

Plus, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, discusses the state of the Trump presidency, and his new book The Vanishing American Adult.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, DNC Deputy Chair Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., and Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy.

