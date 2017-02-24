Sunday on ‘This Week’: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and Rep. Mark Meadows

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress, White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., exclusively on “This Week.”

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, Rasmussen Reports political analyst Amy Holmes, former Clinton Labor Secretary and UC Berkeley professor Robert Reich, New Yorker editor David Remnick, and American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp.

See the whole political picture, Sunday on “This Week.”

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

Go here to find out when “This Week” is on in your area.