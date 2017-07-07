Sunday on 'This Week': Steven Mnuchin and Walter Shaub

George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, exclusively on “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, Walter Shaub comes to “This Week” Sunday after announcing he will resign as director of the Office of Government Ethics.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Wall Street Journal columnist and author of “False Black Power?” Jason Riley, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel.

