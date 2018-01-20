After the Senate fails to reach a deal to keep the government open, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short and Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus Congressional Hispanic Caucus member Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, D-Ill., and House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., discuss the shutdown and the debate over immigration.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, Democratic strategist and former Clinton campaign spokesperson Karen Finney, former press secretary to Vice President Pence Marc Lotter, co-host of “The View” Meghan McCain, and Associated Press Washington bureau chief Julie Pace.

