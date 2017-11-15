Thirsty Trump interrupts speech for sips of Fiji water

President Donald Trump took a swig from Marco Rubio’s playbook Wednesday, pausing twice during a speech promoting his administration's foreign policy achievements and trade matters to drink from a bottle of Fiji water.

The moments immediately led many on social media to recall a similar moment featuring Sen. Marco Rubio. In 2013 Rubio awkwardly stopped during his Republican response to President Barack Obama's State of the Union address to drink from a bottle of water.

At the time, Trump himself mocked Rubio on Twitter, writing, "Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact.

Rubio took notice of Wednesday's moment, tweeting shortly after Trump's speech: "Similar, but needs work on his form. Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time."

According to the company, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, Fiji Water is bottled and shipped from Fiji.