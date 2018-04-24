Trevor Noah said it's "mind-blowing" that President Donald Trump may have lied about his wealth in order to get on the famed Forbes list more than three decades ago.

“If I was a Trump supporter, this new revelation would have me shocked,” Noah said on Monday, just days after an ex-Forbes reporter claimed Trump deceived him in an effort to get on the magazine’s first-ever Forbes 400 list.

This proves that Trump’s “entire origin story was fake,” “The Daily Show” host added. “This would be like finding out Batman's parents were never killed, they just moved to Florida.”

Former Forbes journalist Jonathan Greenberg, who compiled the finance magazine's list of the country’s richest people in the 1980s, alleged in multiple media interviews this week that Trump lied to him in order to get on the annual list back in 1984.

Tonight at 11/10c, Trump’s 1982 lie to get on the Forbes list blows his whole origin story apart. pic.twitter.com/zoAk54gNIQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 24, 2018

Greenberg also claimed Trump called posing as "John Barron," a purported executive with The Trump Organization, who helped Forbes to value Trump at $100 million. The then-real estate developer was actually about worth less than $5 million at the time, according to Greenberg.

Noah, who played an audio recording of the alleged phone conversation between “Barron” and Greenberg, said the revelation is proof that Trump lied his way into the the White House.

"None of Trump's lies have ever slowed him down. At this point, the best we can hope for is that he uses his lies to help America." Trump, Forbes, and the lie that catapulted him to the White House: https://t.co/PrqtG8PsQF pic.twitter.com/6H3LDXQAqy — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 24, 2018

“Trump lied to get on to the Forbes list, then the Forbes list cemented him as a mogul, then he used his mogul status to get to the White House,” Noah said. “Remember, his success story wasn't just a minor detail of who he was, it was the very matter of his campaign.

“If I was a Trump supporter I would be so pi--ed, I voted for a rich guy who was successful not a trickster who lied himself on to the Forbes list,” he added.

The Washington Post, which fist reported Greenberg's allegations, said the White House declined to comment, and The Trump Organization did not respond to the Post's request for comment.