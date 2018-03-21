Trevor Noah: Trump should pretend he takes drugs to prove it's 'uncool'

Trevor Noah said President Donald Trump might be "the right man for the job" if he's serious about demonstrating to American kids what drugs can do to their brains.

"What Trump needs is a way to make drugs seem really uncool for young people, and, for once, I believe he's the right man for the job," the host of "The Daily Show" said Tuesday night.

"According to polls, two-thirds of American teenagers think Donald Trump is totally lame," Noah added. "So, to keep them off drugs, all the president needs to do is to pretend that he takes drugs, which shouldn't be that hard."

-Trevor on Trump’s death penalty idea for drug traffickers Full episode: https://t.co/PdK1YFmNpR pic.twitter.com/tkiPMBnGd3 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 21, 2018

Noah said his plan would work much better than the president's proposal to give drug traffickers the death penalty.

"Trump thinks killing drug dealers with solve the opioid crisis -- it's the same way he thought getting rid of [James] Comey would make the whole Russia thing go away," Noah joked. "Let's say you kill all the drug dealers ... do you also kill doctors who over-prescribe painkillers? And do you kill family members who buy opioids for their addicted loved one?"