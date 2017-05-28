Trump accuses news media of 'fabricated lies' and 'made up' sources about Russia probe

May 28, 2017, 11:12 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks to White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, in the Oval Office in Washington, April 21, 2017. PlayAndrew Harnik/AP Photo
WATCH President Trump returns from first foreign trip to new questions about Russia

Less than 12 hours after returning home from his foreign trip, President Trump was back to tweeting Sunday morning with a renewed attack on the news media.

“It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media,” the president said in a series of tweets Sunday morning.

“Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names … it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy.”

The president's renewed attack on the media comes amid reports that his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner talked with the Russian ambassador in December about establishing a back channel for communications about Syria and other policy matters.