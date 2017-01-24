Trump Signs Actions to Advance Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines

President Donald Trump used his second weekday in office to sign actions aimed at advancing the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as well as to streamline regulations for infrastructure building and for manufacturing.

"Something's that's been in dispute and is subject to a renegotiation of terms by us," Trump said of the Keystone XL pipeline before signing an executive action. "We'll see if we can get that pipeline built. Lot of jobs, 28,000 jobs. Great construction jobs."

He also signed an action for the Dakota Access pipeline, "again subject to terms and conditions to be negotiated by us" he said. Trump also said he wanted to make it a requirement that if pipelines are constructed, the pipes are also built in the United States.

"If we are going to build pipelines in the United States, the pipes should be built in the United States," the president said. "We build the pipelines, we want to build the pipe, going to put a lot of workers, lot of steel workers back to work.”

Trump also signed actions to expedite environmental reviews for high-priority infrastructure projects.

"We're expediting environmental reviews and approvals," he said.

And he signed actions that he suggested would streamline what he called "incredibly cumbersome" regulations for domestic manufacturing.

"Regulatory process in this country has become a tangled-up mess," the president said. "That's a big one."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.