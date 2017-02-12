Trump Adviser Doubles Down on Claims of Voter Fraud and of 'Thousands' of Voters Bused Into New Hampshire

Senior White House policy adviser Stephen Miller doubled down on President Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, including the president’s reported claim that thousands of voters were bused into New Hampshire to illegally cast ballots in the presidential election.

“I can tell you that this issue of busing voters in to New Hampshire is widely known by anyone who’s worked in New Hampshire politics,” Miller said on “This Week” Sunday. “It’s very real; it’s very serious.”

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Miller about Trump's claim this week that he would have won New Hampshire in November if not for the "thousands" of people bused into the state from Massachusetts to illegally vote.

The president reportedly made the remark Thursday at a bipartisan meeting of ten senators, according to Politico, after which Federal Elections Commission member Ellen Weintraub responded that “the president has made an extraordinarily serious and specific charge.” She called on him to immediately share evidence of such fraud so the allegation could be investigated.

I call upon @POTUS to immediately share NH voter-fraud evidence so that his allegations may be investigated promptly https://t.co/cyjUTMXptk pic.twitter.com/DAnsA1cB0n — Ellen L Weintraub (@EllenLWeintraub) February 10, 2017

"Do you have that evidence?" Stephanopoulos asked Miller on "This Week" Sunday.

This morning on this show is not the venue for me to lay out all the evidence. But I can tell you this, voter fraud is a serious problem in this country,” Miller said, pointing to claims of “millions of people” registered in two states, as well as deceased individuals and noncitizens registered to vote.

Stephanopoulos pressed Miller on the specific claim of fraud in New Hampshire, asking, "You just claimed again that there was illegal voting in New Hampshire, people bused in from the state of Massachusetts. Do you have evidence of that?”

“George, go to New Hampshire. Talk to anybody who’s worked in politics there for a long time. Everybody’s aware of the problem in New Hampshire,” Miller responded.

Stephanopoulos asked again, "Just for the record, you have provided absolutely no evidence. The president’s made a statement."

"The White House has provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, with respect to people being registered in more than one state," Miller said. “Dead people voting, noncitizens being registered to vote. George, it is a fact and you will not deny it that are massive numbers of noncitizens in this country who are registered to vote.”

“That is a scandal,” Miller added. “We should stop the presses and as a country we should be aghast about the fact that you have people who have no right to vote in this country registered to vote, canceling out the franchise of lawful citizens of this country. That’s the story we should be talking about. And I’m prepared to go on any show, anywhere, anytime, and repeat it and say the president of the United States is correct, 100 percent."

The president's allegation about New Hampshire follows his previous unsubstantiated statements that he lost the popular vote because of widespread voter fraud.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has said the president believes millions of votes were cast illegally during the 2016 election.

"The president does believe that, I think he's stated that before, and stated his concern of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence people have brought to him," Spicer said at a White House press briefing last month.

Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen responded on Twitter to allegations made by Miller on Sunday.