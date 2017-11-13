Trump announces ex-Big Pharma exec Alex Azar as Tom Price's replacement at Health and Human Services

Nov 13, 2017, 10:44 AM ET
PHOTO: Alex Azar, seen here when he was Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services on Feb. 6, 2006, is President Donald Trumps pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services, replacing Tom Price. PlayAFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump today announced he's nominating Alex Azar to be Department of Health and Human Services secretary, replacing Tom Price.

Azar is a former pharmaceutical executive for Eli Lilly and Co., and worked as a deputy secretary at HHS under President George W. Bush.

Price resigned Sep. 29 amid investigations into his use of charter jets at the expense of taxpayers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

